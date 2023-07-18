Allen Robinson: Steelers offense has guys for "each and every situation"

The Steelers brought wide receiver Allen Robinson to the team in a trade this offseason and Robinson believes the team is heading into the 2023 season with a strong group of offensive weapons.

Pittsburgh finished 26th in scoring during the 2022 season, but they ended the year with seven wins in their final nine games and better offensive production with first-round pick Kenny Pickett at quarterback. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Robinson praised Pickett and said that the team's mixture of young players and veterans on offense has them well-prepared to handle all situations that they might face in the coming months.

"When you kind of look at some of the weapons that we have, I think that we're in a position to be a well-rounded offensive group, with a lot of young talent that isn't so young anymore," Robinson said. "Also some vets. That's really when you see some offenses start to take that next step. You have a Kenny Pickett coming into Year Two. You have a George Pickens coming into Year Two. You have Pat [Freiermuth] at the tight end spot going into Year Three. You have a Najee Harris. You bring myself in. We have a lot of guys across the board who can make plays. Especially on third down, when you look at red zone, when you look at creating explosive plays. You have guys to be able to bring some of that to the table at each and every situation."

The Steelers also have wide receiver Diontae Johnson on hand and they added first-round tackle Broderick Jones and veteran guard Isaac Seumalo to the mix this offseason. The hope is that the new mix of players will bear more offensive fruit for a Steelers team looking for a return to postseason play.

