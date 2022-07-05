Allen Robinson stayed in ‘constant communication’ with Matthew Stafford while QB wasn’t throwing

Allen Robinson didn’t catch a single pass from Matthew Stafford during OTAs and minicamp. Both players were on the field working out, but the Rams are easing Stafford back from an offseason injection in his right elbow, so he didn’t throw in practice.

Instead, Robinson was on the receiving end of passes from Bryce Perkins and John Wolford, but he still started to build some chemistry with Stafford by constantly communicating with him about what the quarterback sees on a given rep.

“One thing that I’ve learned is as a receiver, you want to make sure you’re on the same page as the quarterback,” Robinson said on NFL Network. “So for me, it’s being in constant communication with Matthew about what he’s seeing. Even throughout the spring with him not throwing, as we’re running routes, I’m asking him about certain timing, what he’s seeing with my routes, am I taking too long here? A little too much at the top? Just making sure we have a great, cohesive relationship and we’re seeing things through the same set of eyes and I’m on his timing.”

Robinson is no stranger to playing with new quarterbacks, so he knows what goes into developing a rapport with the guy throwing him passes. There’s no doubt Stafford will be the best he’s played with, being a major upgrade over the likes of Justin Fields, Nick Foles and Blake Bortles.

Robinson should be in for a big year with the Rams, even with Cooper Kupp likely getting the bulk of the targets. Robinson is as good of a No. 2 receiver as any team can have.