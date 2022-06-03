This Allen Robinson stat should have Matthew Stafford and Rams fans excited

Allen Robinson is an exciting addition to the Los Angeles Rams offense, taking the place of Robert Woods as their No. 2 receiver alongside Cooper Kupp. He’s a bigger receiver with a massive catch radius, consistently showing the ability to win contested catches – which makes him a player quarterbacks love throwing the ball to.

Matthew Stafford is going to have a ton of success targeting Robinson next season, and he can do so knowing Robinson will almost never drop a pass. According to CBS Sports, Robinson has a drop rate of only 1.7%, which is the lowest of any player over the last five seasons.

That edges out Larry Fitzgerald, Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins.

Robinson hasn’t played with the best collection of quarterbacks in his career, ranging from Blake Bortles to Nick Foles. That led to a lot of inaccurate passes being thrown Robinson’s way, which makes his tiny drop rate even more impressive.

Now in Los Angeles, Robinson gets an upgrade at quarterback with Stafford. It’ll be difficult to top his 1,400-yard, 14-touchdown season from 2015, due to the presence of Kupp, but Robinson should be in for a 1,000-yard campaign after dipping below 500 yards in 12 games with the Bears last season.