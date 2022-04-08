Allen Robinson seems to be recruiting Akiem Hicks to the Rams

Allen Robinson hasn’t even been a member of the Los Angeles Rams for a month yet, but he’s already going to work – off the field. Robinson tweeted at free-agent defensive lineman Akiem Hicks on Thursday night, appearing to recruit him to the Rams.

He sent Hicks an eyeballs emoji and a palm tree, and if you’ve paid any attention to NFL Twitter, the eyeballs emoji tends to stir the speculative pot.

Robinson and Hicks played together in Chicago with the Bears, which makes this even more interesting, especially after the Rams lost Sebastian Joseph-Day in free agency. Hicks would be a nice addition to the defensive line, which already features Aaron Donald, Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson.

Hicks, 32, spent the last six years with the Bears, making the Pro Bowl once and recording 31 sacks in that span. Injuries caused him to miss eight games last year and he only played five games in 2019, so there are concerns about his durability.

But that could also lower his price, as could his age.