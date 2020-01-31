Allen Robinson says he wants to play the rest of his career in Chicago

Allen Robinson was the best player on the Bears offense in 2019, and it wasn't particularly close. And with his contract set to expire after the 2020 season, GM Ryan Pace can't risk losing the team's most reliable offensive weapon. A contract extension is expected this offseason, though nothing's come to fruition just yet.

"I love Chicago," Robinson said during Super Bowl media week in Miami, "As I've said from Day 1, it's somewhere that I want to retire.

"At the end of the day, as far as playing more years in Chicago, that's not solely on me. For me, where I'm at right now, it's about controlling what I can control. I love Chicago. I want to be there long-term, if they'll have me."

If Pace lets Robinson somehow leave town after next season, the fanbase may revolt.

Robinson finished the 2019 regular season with 98 catches for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns, a stat line that's pretty remarkable, considering how poorly the Bears' offense operated for most of the year.

Robinson said his goal is to go into the final year of his contract the best he's ever been, and there's no reason to bet against him. He joined the Bears less than one year after tearing his ACL in the 2017 season-opener, and while his first year in Chicago wasn't the most productive, he proved in 2019 he's back to full strength.

The big issue facing the Bears is whether they're willing to pay Robinson like an elite wide receiver. According to Spotrac's breakdown of the wide receiver market value this offseason, Amari Cooper (Cowboys) is expected to command a contract north of $19 million per season. Cooper Kupp (Rams), who's due to hit free agency next offseason, is in that same range. Kenny Golladay (Lions), who's also scheduled to become a free agent in 2021, has a current market value of $15.3 million.

The three-year, $42 million contract Robinson signed in 2018 is already outdated. The Bears would be wise to sign him now, even if it costs around $18 million per season to extend him, rather than waiting until next offseason, when wide receiver salaries will only be higher.

Robinson wants to be here. It's up to Pace to make sure he stays here.

