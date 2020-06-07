Allen Robinson says he's maintained workout regiment during pandemic

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has become the face of the team's offense in the absence of a clear franchise quarterback behind center. His 98-catch, 1,147-yard season in 2019 propelled him back into the conversation as one of the NFL's elite pass-catchers and with a contract year potentially on the horizon, big things are expected from No. 12.

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the NFL offseason, specifically for the players who've been prohibited from working out at team facilities. With all of the traditional offseason workouts transitioning to a virtual environment, players like Robinson are responsible for making sure they're in shape and ready to go once the pads go on.

It's no surprise that A-Rob is doing his part.

Robinson, who appeared on Alex Rollins' NFL Youtube channel this week, said he's been working out five days a week during the quarantine.

"Everything is good, at the same time, being able to balance everything out with the quarantine, being able to keep a pretty good workout regiment as it would normally be," Robinson said. "Being able to get on the field four to five times per week, so that's good. It's the same with lifting and the other kind of workouts that I do."

From Ryan Pace to Matt Nagy and the players inside the Bears locker room, the praise for Robinson's professionalism and work ethic is unanimous. He's proving why during such a challenging time.

Bears fans have been clamoring for Robinson to receive a new contract this offseason. Robinson signed a three-year, $42 million deal in March 2018 and will be one of the most sought after free agents next offseason if Chicago doesn't lock him up on a long-term extension.

