Allen Robinson says Bears offense is ‘taking accountability’ in film sessions

Allen Robinson’s frustrations with the Chicago Bears front office have been well-documented for the lack of contract extension talks. The 27-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He’s been the most consistent wide receiver for the Bears in the last three seasons, so I can understand where his qualms are coming from.

That said, he’s put his head down and worked since the Bears made a quarterback change, noting on Wednesday that “it’s fun seeing Nick Foles fired up.” Despite the change under center, the Bears offense still remains putrid to watch at times.

The team has had a difficult time converting in the red zone, but it sounds like all the players are starting to get on the same page. Robinson indicated that players in film sessions were taking responsibility for missed plays, assignments, whatever it may be.

Allen Robinson said the Bears had a productive film session this morning, with "everybody taking accountability" for how the offense can improve. Said Robinson: "We're not where we want to be at, but I don't think we're far off at all." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 21, 2020





Robinson’s 474 receiving yards are tied for 10th in the NFL, and he’s coming off a somewhat quiet game against the Panthers. Against Carolina, the Bears number one wide receiver had just five catches for 53 yards. It ended a three-weak streak of at least 90 receiving yards.

The Bears will travel to Los Angeles for Monday Night Football where Jalen Ramsey awaits Robinson. It’ll be a tough task for the Bears receiver, as the former is allowing a career-best 53.6 percent completion on balls thrown his way.