Allen Robinson, Roquan Smith among worst player models in Madden NFL 22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s officially Madden season.

EA Sports’ flagship NFL football game is finally here, and this year’s version of the game features some interesting player models.

Each year one of the biggest complaints EA receives from fans and players revolves around player likenesses. While it’s almost impossible to accurately represent each player on a full 53-man NFL roster, Madden has featured hilarious omissions from some of the league’s highest-profile players on each team over the years.

Bears fans were pleasantly surprised to see how accurate rookie QB Justin Fields looked in an early trailer for the game. However, Allen Robinson, the second-highest-rated player on the team behind Khalil Mack, did not get the same love from developers as Fields.

EA Sports Madden NFL 22

Allen Robinson currently ranks in the top 10 of all wide receivers in the game at 90 overall. Beloved by fans in Chicago, he deserves to also have the same type of respect in Madden.

Other players on the Bears without face scans include, Roquan Smith, Cole Kmet, Marquise Goodwin, Danny Trevethan and Cairo Santos.

EA Sports Madden NFL 22

EA Sports Madden NFL 22

Madden’s depiction of Santos is downright laughable. EA has always struggled with a lack of customization options, but have made a conscious effort to update player likenesses throughout the season when met with backlash from fans and players.

Hopefully, they can update some of these Bears models and put respect on the names of the league’s best players soon.