Allen Robinson remains out of practice, Eddie Jackson back on the field

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson wasn’t on the injury report before the team’s bye week, but he has been out of practice both days this week.

Robinson missed his second straight practice with a hamstring injury on Thursday. He’ll have another chance to practice on Friday, but another missed session will likely put him on track to sit out against the Ravens.

Safety Eddie Jackson‘s hamstring injury appears to be moving in the other direction. Jackson was a limited participant on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday.

Linebacker Khalil Mack (foot), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle), and linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee) were out of practice for the second straight day. Linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle) and running back Damien Williams (knee) were bumped up from limited to full participation.

