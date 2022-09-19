Allen Robinson reacts to being more involved in Rams' offense in Week 2
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson reacts to being more involved in the Los Angeles Rams' offense in Week 2.
The backup QB didn't feel the need for a rah-rah speech in the huddle with the game on the line; his offense responded by doing their jobs. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a fractured joint near his right thumb in a season-opening loss to the Buccaneers.
The Chiefs had to play last Thursday’s game without kicker Harrison Butker, who was sidelined by an ankle injury. Butker still may not be available for Kansas City’s Week Three contest against the Colts. Via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday that the Chiefs will “see [more]
It certainly looked like the Saints were in Tom Brady's head when the Buccaneers quarterback threw a tablet in the bench area and later jawed with New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore after a drive-stalling incomplete pass. Brady helped incite a skirmish that led to the ejections of Lattimore and Bucs receiver Mike Evans, then threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman that lifted Tampa Bay to a 20-10 victory over New Orleans on Sunday.
The 1-1 Detroit Lions open as underdogs of more than a touchdown in their Week 3 matchup at the Minnesota Vikings
How is anyone expected to keep up?
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
Carson Wentz set an impressive record Sunday.
The Raiders had a 20-0 lead on Sunday.
What was Fields thinking?
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed his on-field message to Trey Lance after the young quarterback suffered a broken ankle against Seattle.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens offers three early pickups for this upcoming week, including a pair of receivers and a running back in Miami.
Social media reactions from Justin Fields' failed goal-line attempt out of the shotgun formation.
Sunday was a rough day for 49ers quarterback Trey Lance as he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter of their 27-7 win over the Seahawks. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Lance would miss the rest of the year after breaking his ankle on a running play. The injury was reminiscent [more]