Allen Robinson, not Taylor Gabriel, was Bears' highest-graded WR in Week 3

Analytics help understand player performances on a level that extends beyond the box score. They aren't perfect, of course, but they're very useful.

In the case of the Chicago Bears' 31-15 win over the Washington Redskins, Pro Football Focus' offensive grades assist in illustrating the impact a player had on the outcome even if he wasn't the guy featured on Sportscenter highlights after the game.

Allen Robinson, who ended the night with six catches for 60 yards, was PFF's highest-graded player on Chicago's offense even though he wasn't the headliner at receiver. Taylor Gabriel, who caught six passes for 75 yards and three scores, ranked fourth.

Robinson's 76.6 grade was actually his highest of the year, even above his Week 1 mark when he went over 100 yards against the Green Bay Packers. His 76.5 grade in the running game is what separated him from Gabriel, who registered a 55.9.

Robinson now has 17 catches for 206 yards through three games, which spread over 16 weeks, puts him on pace for 90 catches and just under 1,100 yards. The only thing missing from A-Rob's stat line right now are touchdowns, which should come in time as Mitch Trubisky and the offense continues to build momentum.

Bears fans are likely to disagree with this assessment of Monday night's performance, especially because of how desperate the Bears were for touchdowns. Gabriele, especially on his 36-yard score, led the offense out of that slump.

But don't overlook just how good Robinson has been in 2019, even if he isn't posting elite stats just yet.

