Would Allen Robinson be the No. 3 receiver for the Chiefs?

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has had a tough week.

A-Rob was left off the 2020 NFC Pro Bowl roster despite being one of the conference's most productive pass-catchers. He entered Week 16's game against the Chiefs with 83 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns, and while he didn't have a great game against Kansas City (six catches for 53 yards on 12 targets), he certainly has played like a true No. 1 wide receiver this season.

Well, maybe not. At least, not according to NBC's Cris Collinsworth, who said during Sunday night's broadcast if Robinson was on the Chiefs, he'd be their No. 3 option in the passing game along the lines of Sammy Watkins and rookie Mecole Hardman.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Watkins has 51 catches for 665 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, while Hardman's tallied 25 catches for 508 yards and six scores. Essentially, both players combined have barely managed to out-produce Robinson alone.

It seems a little odd to suggest Robinson is on their level, but Collinsworth's point is one that can be easily misinterpreted. His suggestion was that players like Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce are so spectacular that it makes quarterback Patrick Mahomes' job to find open receivers that much easier. With all the attention Hill and Kelce command from the defense, players like Watkins and Hardman often end up wide open.

If Robinson had help like that in Chicago's offense, his game would elevate to another tier. And Collinsworth suggested that finding those kinds of skill players should be a priority for the Bears.

Story continues

Let's face it: Robinson isn't on the same level as Hill, one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers, and while he doesn't play the same position as Kelce, it's reasonable to say Kelce is a more dominant tight end than Robinson is wide receiver.

So, sure, it's fair to say A-Rob would probably be the third option in Kansas City's passing game, even if Bears fans may not like it.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Would Allen Robinson be the No. 3 receiver for the Chiefs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago