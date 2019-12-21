Allen Robinson is a must-start in your Fantasy Football championship

The 2019 fantasy football season will come to a close in Week 16 as most leagues across the country will crown their champion in what's traditionally considered fantasy Super Bowl week.

If your league is insane enough to hold its championship in Week 17? Find a new one.

The fantasy football grind is very real. After four months of managing lineups, waiver wire moves, trades and more, it's all come down to this. One week of action, which kicks off Saturday and will run through Monday night's Packers-Vikings game to decide whether you or one of your league-mates will own bragging rights for the year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One bad decision, one bad substitution, one bad start/sit can sink a year's worth of hard work. Don't make that mistake, and if you have Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson on your roster, he better be in your lineup.

Chicago travels to Kanas City to face the Chiefs in Week 16's Sunday Night Football, and while Kansas City's defense has fared well against opposing receivers this season (No. 8 overall according to CBS Sports), Robinson is still a must-start.

The Bears are likely to be trailing for most of this game. And they're likely to be trailing by more than just one score. As a result, Matt Nagy is going to dial up a lot of pass plays for Mitch Trubisky. The more Trubisky throws, the better the odds Robinson will have a big game.

Robinson leads all Bears receivers with 130 targets this season, per Pro Football Focus. The next closest Chicago skill player is running back Tarik Cohen (78). And even though wide receiver Anthony Miller has been getting more looks in recent weeks, his emergence hasn't taken away from Robinson's target share.

Story continues

A-Rob has 11 or more targets in three of the last four games and is fresh off a season-high 15 targets against the Packers in Week 15. He flipped those looks into seven catches and 125 yards.

Robinson will have a chip on his shoulder Sunday night, too. Despite eclipsing 1,000 yards on an offense that's been one of the least productive in the NFL this season, A-Rob wasn't picked as an NFC Pro-Bowler. Not even as an alternate. He's saying all the right things about not being upset over the snub, but he's a competitor. And what better way to prove the voters wrong than by showing out on national television.

The Bears have nothing but pride left to play for this year. Robinson, however, may have a little more to play for than that. He's trying to cash-in on a new contract with the Bears before next season when he'll enter the final year of his three-year, $42 million deal signed in 2018. Based on the current wide receiver market, Robinson is underpaid. His contract ranks 10th among receivers and will fall outside the top-10 after this offseason if he doesn't get a new deal.

If he ends the year stacking two big games together, general manager Ryan Pace will have no choice but to open the checkbook.

That extra motivation is great news for fantasy players in a championship week where every catch, every yard and every touchdown could be the difference between winning and losing.

If you have to bank on a guy coming through in the clutch this week, bet on A-Rob.

Allen Robinson is a must-start in your Fantasy Football championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago