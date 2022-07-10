Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t throw the football during the team’s offseason program in order to rest his elbow, which meant that he spent the spring working on other ways to prepare for the 2022 season.

One of the things he did was work on building his relationship with wide receiver Allen Robinson. Robinson signed with the Rams as a free agent, so he has not had a chance to catch passes from Stafford since joining the team.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Robinson said he tried to make up for missing out on that by making sure he and Stafford have the same thoughts about the routes he’s running and where the quarterback wants him to be on the field.

“One thing that I’ve learned is as a receiver, you want to make sure you’re on the same page as the quarterback,” Robinson said. “So for me, it’s being in constant communication with Matthew about what he’s seeing. Even throughout the spring with him not throwing, as we’re running routes, I’m asking him about certain timing, what he’s seeing with my routes, am I taking too long here? A little too much at the top? Just making sure we have a great, cohesive relationship and we’re seeing things through the same set of eyes and I’m on his timing.”

The Rams signed Robinson with the hope that he’ll be a productive complement to Cooper Kupp in their offense. Anything he can do to remain on the same wavelength as Stafford will make that a likelier outcome.

Allen Robinson, Matthew Stafford were in “constant communication” this offseason originally appeared on Pro Football Talk