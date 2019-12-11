Allen Robinson would like “many more years” with Bears
Wide receiver Allen Robinson is nearing the end of his second season with the Bears and he has his heart set on sticking around Chicago for a while longer.
Robinson said he “would love to be the Bears’ all-time leading receiver” by the time his career is over and that would mean signing a new contract with the team as his current one runs out after the 2020 season. If the Bears are inclined to discuss a new deal this offseason, Robinson would be happy to have that conversation.
“Yeah, definitely,” Robinson said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “There’s a lot that goes into it . . . but as far as how comfortable I am here and how much I like it here, I definitely would foresee spending many more years here.”
Robinson has a cap number of $15 million for next season and an extension would likely bring that number down so the team could address other needs while holding onto their top receiver for years to come.