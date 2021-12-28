NFL players are young and healthy, and 95 percent of them are vaccinated, and as a result most players who get COVID-19 are either completely asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms. Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is an exception.

Robinson revealed today that he lost 10 pounds while battling COVID-19 and still doesn’t feel like he’s 100 percent healthy.

Although Robinson has cleared the league’s COVID-19 protocols and returned to the Bears, that doesn’t mean he’s going to be able to perform at the same level as he did before he got the virus. Some athletes have dealt with lingering symptoms long after the virus cleared their systems and they tested negative.

Robinson is playing this season on the franchise tender, meaning he’s slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March. He may be about to leave Chicago, but he said he hasn’t started thinking about that yet. Of more immediate importance is focusing on his health.

Allen Robinson lost 10 pounds, still doesn’t feel back to normal after battling COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk