Allen Robinson, Khalil Mack out of practice for Bears

The Bears practiced without linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson for the second straight day on Thursday.

Missed practices are nothing new for Mack, who has regularly missed practices this season with a foot injury. He has played in all five games and recorded five sacks despite the injury.

Robinson has not been on the injury report heading into games, but he’s dealing with an ankle injury this week. He had four catches for 32 yards last Sunday and has 17 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown on the season. The Bears also have Darnell Moody (groin), who leads the team in catches and receiving yards, listed as a limited participant.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin), linebacker Caleb Johnson (knee), and tight end J.P. Holtz (quad) also missed a second straight practice. Quarterback Justin Fields (knee) remained a full participant and said on Wednesday that he’s fine for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

