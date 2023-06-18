Steelers receiver Allen Robinson is still playing catch up, after arriving via trade with the Rams in April. He’s hoping to spend time over the next few weeks catching passes from quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Both will be spending the down time in New Jersey, making it easier to get together during the down time.

“That is the plan,” Robinson said this week, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We’ve talked it through. We’re both in New Jersey, so it can happen.”

Robinson had a disappointing 2022 season with the Rams, his first with the team after spending his prior years with the Bears and before that the Jaguars.

“Where I’m at right now, just recently getting back on the field the last few weeks, I’ve got a lot of stuff to do,” Robinson said. “I’ll be improving my body by getting out there and training and working with different people to get back to my [old] self. I have a lot of stuff planned.”

Pickett has praise for his new teammate, along with confidence that he’ll get up to speed in the Pittsburgh offense.

“I love Allen,” Pickett said. “He shows up every day with the mindset that he wants to work and get better. When you have that, you’re going to get there sooner or later. Definitely sooner with him because of his work ethic and how much communication he has with myself and the stuff we’ve been doing when no one’s watching.

“I think those things go a long way. We’ll get caught up quickly. I think we’re pretty much close to being there.”

It will get the Pittsburgh offense a huge boost, if it works. The Steelers, as G.M. Omar Khan said after the draft, had been watching Robinson for a long time. They know receivers. And last year seemed like an aberration for Robinson.

This year, along with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, Robinson could be a difference maker again.

Allen Robinson, Kenny Pickett plan to work together during break originally appeared on Pro Football Talk