Allen Robinson on Kenny Pickett: You don't see guys that young with command that strong

Quarterback Kenny Pickett's growth heading into his second season has been a topic of conversation throughout the Steelers offseason.

Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi recently said that he's seen "true growth" in Pickett's confidence and demeanor since the end of his rookie year and those traits have also stood out to those who were not members of the team last year. Wide receiver Allen Robinson joined the Steelers in a trade earlier this year and he said on SiriusXM NFL Radio this week that he's been impressed by the way that Pickett is leading the team so early in his NFL career.

"Coming in seeing Kenny now going into his second season, the command that he has for a second-year player is awesome," Robinson said. "I personally feel like you don’t get a chance to see guys that young with a command that strong as far as leading us, getting guys together, throwing after watching film. Across the board, he’s very experienced. It’s been fun to see and it’s been fun to be a part of."

Glowing offseason reports can fade away quickly if the results during games don't measure up to advance billing, so the Steelers will be hoping that Pickett shows the same growth in that area come the regular season.