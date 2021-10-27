Allen Robinson: Justin Fields didn’t get first-team reps in camp, we’re still building chemistry

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
A common criticism of Bears coach Matt Nagy has been the decision to declare Andy Dalton the starting quarterback throughout the offseason, training camp, the preseason and the start of the regular season, which resulted in rookie Justin Fields being thrown into the starting lineup without much work with the first string offense. Bears receiver Allen Robinson seemed to lend credence to that criticism.

Asked about his chemistry with Fields, Robinson said that’s still being built, and he noted the lack of reps in training camp as a reason for that.

“That’s something that we’re continuing to build on, again, continuing to get reps in practice,” Robinson said Tuesday. “There weren’t many snaps that we took in training camp. A lot of these things, we’re just trying to build on.”

Fields became the starter in Week Three because Dalton was injured and has kept the starting job ever since. The results have not been good, and the Bears have one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Perhaps if Fields had been given more work with the first-string offense in training camp, he’d be further along now.

Allen Robinson: Justin Fields didn’t get first-team reps in camp, we’re still building chemistry originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

