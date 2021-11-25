The Bears will not have wide receiver Allen Robinson for their Thanksgiving game in Detroit.

Robinson did not play last week because of a hamstring injury and he missed practice all of this week before being listed as doubtful on Wednesday. That left him little chance of playing against the Lions and the team officially made him inactive 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

The Bears will be getting safety Eddie Jackson back, though. Jackson also has a hamstring injury and last played in Week Eight, but he’s ready to return to his spot in the secondary.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) is also active after being listed as questionable.

Quarterback Justin Fields, running back Damien Williams, and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks were ruled out on Wednesday. Defensive back Teez Tabor, tight end Jesper Horstad, and defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. will also miss the game.

Allen Robinson inactive, Eddie Jackson active for Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk