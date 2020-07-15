Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson kicked off the offseason by saying that he’d like to stick around Chicago beyond 2020, but that it takes two to tango when it comes to a contract extension.

Robinson said that at the end of January and he’s yet to find a dance partner. Robinson was on ESPN 100 on Wednesday and said that there have not been any talks with the team about extending his deal.

“They haven’t. We haven’t heard nothing,” Robinson said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “I think just as far as me and my agent, from a the conversations that we’ve had, we’re not necessarily anticipating hearing anything at this point. For us, we’re going into camp preparing ourselves to have a good year. If that comes up and they reach out to my agent, I’m sure they’ll have pretty good discussions and things like that, but again, that hasn’t happened yet. Maybe it will happen. I can’t predict the future, so I don’t know if that will happen at all. For myself, with this being my second time going into a contract year, I know how to mentally prepare myself and I know how to block all that out.”

Robinson signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bears in 2018. He has 153 catches for 1,901 yards and 11 touchdowns over two seasons with the team.

Allen Robinson hasn’t heard from Bears about an extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk