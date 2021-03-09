Wide receiver Allen Robinson has been frustrated in the past by the lack of a long-term commitment from the Bears and that lack of commitment left the use of the franchise tag on the table for the team this offseason.

According to multiple reports, the Bears have opted to use that tag ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Because he had a $15 cap charge last season, Robinson would make $18 million if he plays out the 2021 season under the terms of the tag.

There are two ways that the Bears and Robinson could avoid that. One is by reaching agreement ahead on that long-term deal ahead of the July 15 deadline and the other is by Robinson signing the tag to pave the way for a trade to a team that would presumably give him the kind of contract he wants.

The latter option is said to be on the table, so there may be more twists to come before Robinson knows where he’ll play in 2021.

Allen Robinson gets the franchise tag originally appeared on Pro Football Talk