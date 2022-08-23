Wide receiver Allen Robinson joined the Rams as a free agent earlier this year, so he’s spent the last five months learning a new offense and trying to build up a relationship with his teammates.

That’s been complicated this summer by quarterback Matthew Stafford limiting his throwing because of an elbow injury and by the Rams’ organizational decision to hold starters out of preseason games. That decision won’t change this week, but Robinson, Stafford and others are set to take part in joint practices with the Bengals before the preseason finale.

Robinson is looking forward to that chance.

“To actually be out there and have the opportunity to run through some of that stuff will be fun. . . . Just continuing to try and learn and figure out and fine-tune some of the nuances . . . and some of the intricacies within certain things that we’re doing,” Robinson said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

The practice work should be valuable as the Rams try to get all their cylinders firing for the season opener against the Bills in just over two weeks.

Allen Robinson: Will be fun to actually be out there in joint practices this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk