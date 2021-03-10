Here’s what Allen Robinson’s franchise tag means for Bears’ salary cap situation

Last week, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace sounded like a man determined to keep star receiver Allen Robinson in Chicago by any means. With a long-term deal not in the foreseeable future, the Bears placed the franchise tag on Robinson ahead of Tuesday’s deadline ensuring that Robinson will remain with the Bears at least through 2021.

The move didn’t come as a surprise given contract talks had stalled and the unknown of a decreasing salary cap for the 2021 season. The Bears and Robinson have until July 15 to agree to an extension or he will play out the 2021 season on the tag.

So how does Robinson’s franchise tag affect Chicago’s salary cap situation?

If Chicago doesn’t come to an agreement on a long-term extension — which could actually lower Robinson’s cap hit — they’ll be nearly $20 million over the cap, according to Over the Cap.

While there’s still no agreed-upon amount for the 2021 salary cap, it will be no less than the agreed-upon floor of $180 million, and it could be as high as $185 million. That’s still a good $13-18 million less than last season, which is going to make things difficult on Pace.

Cornerback Buster Skrine and right tackle Bobby Massie have been Chicago’s first cap casualties this offseason, but they certainly won’t be the last. Other candidates include tight end Jimmy Graham, left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and receiver Anthony Miller.

