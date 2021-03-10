Here’s what Allen Robinson’s franchise tag means for Bears’ salary cap situation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Last week, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace sounded like a man determined to keep star receiver Allen Robinson in Chicago by any means. With a long-term deal not in the foreseeable future, the Bears placed the franchise tag on Robinson ahead of Tuesday’s deadline ensuring that Robinson will remain with the Bears at least through 2021.

The move didn’t come as a surprise given contract talks had stalled and the unknown of a decreasing salary cap for the 2021 season. The Bears and Robinson have until July 15 to agree to an extension or he will play out the 2021 season on the tag.

So how does Robinson’s franchise tag affect Chicago’s salary cap situation?

If Chicago doesn’t come to an agreement on a long-term extension — which could actually lower Robinson’s cap hit — they’ll be nearly $20 million over the cap, according to Over the Cap.

While there’s still no agreed-upon amount for the 2021 salary cap, it will be no less than the agreed-upon floor of $180 million, and it could be as high as $185 million. That’s still a good $13-18 million less than last season, which is going to make things difficult on Pace.

Cornerback Buster Skrine and right tackle Bobby Massie have been Chicago’s first cap casualties this offseason, but they certainly won’t be the last. Other candidates include tight end Jimmy Graham, left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and receiver Anthony Miller.

List

7 predictions on the Chicago Bears and free agency

Recommended Stories

  • How releasing Malcolm Butler impacts Titans’ cap space

    How much money did the Titans free up by releasing Malcolm Butler?

  • Report: ‘Nothing remotely imminent’ between Colts, T.Y. Hilton

    The Ghost is ready to hit the market.

  • Lions OL coach Hank Fraley attends Northwestern pro day to check out Rashawn Slater

    Slater and CB Greg Newsome both excelled at the Wildcats pro day

  • Ravens elect not to use franchise tag on OLBs Matt Judon, Yannick Ngakoue

    Baltimore will be in the market for multiple new pass-rushers this offseason.

  • Packers want to keep Aaron Jones, but not at top-tier running back pay

    The Packers decided not to place the franchise tag on running back Aaron Jones, but multiple reports say they still want to re-sign him. However, the offer they’re making him doesn’t appear to be one he would accept. Jones has been offered “more than $9 million per year” from the Packers, according to Ian Rapoport [more]

  • Washington franchise tags All-Pro guard Scherff for 2nd time

    After Washington's playoff loss to Tampa Bay, Morgan Moses greeted Brandon Scherff with a simple message. Moses' prediction is a big step closer to coming true now that Washington has placed the franchise tag on Scherff for a second year in a row. Scherff is coming off the first All-Pro season of his NFL career.

  • Top 100 free agents 2021: Shaq Barrett highest-ranked player not to get tagged

    The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2021 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted free agents, as well as released players. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported. 1. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (The Cowboys announced a [more]

  • Allen Robinson gets the franchise tag

    Wide receiver Allen Robinson has been frustrated in the past by the lack of a long-term commitment from the Bears and that lack of commitment left the use of the franchise tag on the table for the team this offseason. According to multiple reports, the Bears have opted to use that tag ahead of Tuesday [more]

  • Browns release veteran DE Clayborn, clear some cap space

    The Cleveland Browns released veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn after one season on Tuesday, clearing out a little more salary cap space. Clayborn appeared in 15 games for the Browns last season after signing a two-year, $5.75 million contract as a free agent in March. The 32-year-old had 3 1/2 sacks, 12 tackles and forced a fumble while in Cleveland's defensive line rotation.

  • Which potential Jets targets were franchise tagged? Which were not?

    Jets Wire takes a look at potential Jets free agents targets who were/weren't franchise tagged during Tuesday's deadline.

  • Where Ryan Tannehill’s contract ranks after Dak Prescott extension

    Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has one of the biggest cap hits in the NFL in 2021.

  • Eagles restructure Isaac Seumalo’s contract

    With the salary cap likely to be set at $182.5 million, there are several teams with work to do to be in compliance by the start of the new league year. The Eagles are one of them. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Philadelphia has restructured offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo‘s contract to create $2.408 million [more]

  • How Cubs’ Trevor Williams fits into team’s fluid pitching plans

    David Ross left open the possibility Williams pitches in a hybrid role in 2021 that goes beyond a five-man starting rotation.

  • Jon Gruden's 2019 Khalil Mack comments don't reflect well on Raiders now

    The Raiders' brass is under fire after recent moves.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Northwestern's Rashawn Slater 'all for' joining 49ers

    The 49ers could target Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Franchise tags take top off 2021 free agent class but one surprise star slips through

    Franchise tags take top off 2021 free-agent class but one surprise star slips through

  • Jimmy Nelson throws two perfect innings in Dodgers' spring-training win over Reds

    The Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Tuesday night in a spring training game in Goodyear, Ariz.

  • Ravens are ‘confident and committed’ to signing QB Lamar Jackson to a contract extension

    Baltimore Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said he's confident and committed to working out a contract extension with QB Lamar Jackson at some point.

  • Pedro Strop back in Cubs camp after COVID-19 issue

    Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop has returned to training camp after he was kept away for a couple days for violating baseball's COVID-19 protocols.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)