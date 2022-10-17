Allen Robinson finally becomes a big-play threat: Rams vs. Panthers takeaways

Rams receiver Allen Robinson III makes a catch in front of Carolina cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. in the third quarter. Robinson had five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Here’s what we learned from the Rams’ victory:

Robinson can be a weapon

Rams receiver Allen Robinson II (1) makes a touchdown catch in front of Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

It took six games, but Sean McVay finally figured out how to get the ball to a receiver the Rams regarded as an upgrade over Robert Woods.

Allen Robinson made several impressive catches on contested balls, including for the Rams’ first touchdown.

Robinson got six targets and made five catches for 63 yards.

Stafford turnovers result in touchdowns

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford signals to the offense during Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

It did not hurt the Rams in the end, but Matthew Stafford had another interception returned for a touchdown.

It was the third time this season an opponent converted a Stafford miscue into instant points.

The San Francisco 49ers returned an interception for a touchdown and the Dallas Cowboys returned a fumble for a touchdown.

On the positive side, Stafford completed passes to eight receivers.

Rams spark rushing attack

Rams receiver Ben Skowronek (18) is congratulated by teammates after running 17 yards for a touchdown against Carolina. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

With Cam Akers’ future as a Ram in doubt, the offense made up for his absence by relying on receivers to run jet sweeps.

Cooper Kupp, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell and Tutu Atwell combined for five carries that netted 56 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown by Skowronek.

Running back Darrell Henderson got a game-high 12 carries and turned one into a short touchdown as the Rams rushed for a season-high 111 yards.

Powell’s role continues to grow

Rams receiver Brandon Powell (19) is tackled by Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Rams signed Brandon Powell during the 2021 season to return kicks.

But with receiver Van Jefferson sidelined, Powell also is part of the passing and rushing attacks.

On Sunday, Powell returned a punt 15 yards, caught four passes for 27 yards and rushed for 13 yards in three carries.

Jackson is a valuable lineman

Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson waits to enter the field earlier this season. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Alaric Jackson practiced mainly as a swing tackle during the offseason and training camp.

Because of injuries suffered by others, he started for the fourth consecutive game at right guard. But when Joe Noteboom was carted from the field on Sunday because of an injury, Jackson moved to left tackle and veteran Oday Aboushi came in at right guard.

After giving up seven sacks in a loss to San Francisco 49ers and five in a defeat by the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams gave up only one sack against the Panthers.

Jones might have future in pro wrestling

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is brought down hard by Rams linebacker Ernest Jones on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Linebacker Ernest Jones made a team-best seven tackles, none more memorable than when he picked up Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and threw him to the turf.

Teammates said the play fired them up on a day the defense gave up only a field goal.

Jones also tipped a late fourth-quarter pass that Nick Scott intercepted to seal the victory.

Ramsey is becoming a sack machine

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) turns away after sacking Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)

Jalen Ramsey played six-plus seasons before recording his first career sack in the Sept. 9 defeat by the Cowboys.

A week later, the All-Pro cornerback sacked Panther quarterback P.J. Walker.

Lineman Marquise Copeland also was credited with a sack.

Lineman Marquise Copeland also was credited with a sack.