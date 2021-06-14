Allen Robinson is expected at Bears minicamp this week

Wide receiver Allen Robinson hasn’t gotten the long-term contract he’s been looking for from the Bears, but it appears that will not keep him from reporting to the team’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Robinson plans to be in attendance at the Bears facility for the first time this offseason. The team is set for three practices, although there’s no word on how much work he’ll be doing during the sessions.

Assuming Robinson is there and working on the field this week, he will get a chance to start acclimating himself to new Bears quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.

Robinson signed his franchise tag after the Bears met with Kenny Golladay in free agency and is set to make $17.9 million under the terms of the tag.

