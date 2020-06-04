Allen Robinson “confident regardless” of who plays quarterback

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has spent the last two seasons catching passes from Mitch Trubisky and he’s been working out with Trubisky four times a week this offseason, but he stopped short of endorsing Trubisky as the team’s starter when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

Robinson said the work with Trubisky has been good for keeping him on track while the team’s offseason program plays out remotely, but he knows training camp is going to be the determining factor in the competition between Trubisky and Nick Foles. Robinson said that call is above his pay grade while professing optimism about any course the team decides to take.

“To be quite honest, I think that I feel confident regardless,” Robinson said, via SI.com. “I think it’s on the staff on what they want to see. Because it doesn’t really come down to me, as Allen Robinson. You know, it’s a person who has to lead a whole group of men. That has to lead the offense, has to lead the team. I’m just a piece to the puzzle. For me, it’s going to be a fun training camp. I’m really looking forward to training camp.”

Robinson is entering the final year of his contract and has expressed a desire to stay in Chicago, so he’ll stand to benefit from the team making the right quarterback choice once things get going this summer.

