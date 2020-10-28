Allen Robinson in concussion protocol

The Bears need to get more from their offense, but any attempt to improve this week may have to take place without wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Robinson left Monday night’s loss to the Rams to be evaluated for a head injury and head coach Matt Nagy updated his condition on Wednesday. Nagy confirmed that Robinson is in the concussion protocol and said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com, that things are “out of our hands” as they move toward Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Robinson leads the Bears with 44 catches for 544 yards and two touchdowns. He had four catches for 70 yards in the loss to the Rams.

Center Cody Whitehair hurt his calf on Monday and is considered day-to-day at this point in the week. If he can’t go, it would snap a streak of 71 consecutive starts.

