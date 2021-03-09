Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin franchise tagged, no longer options for Washington

Robinson, Godwin franchise tagged, no longer options for WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2021 free agency class of wide receivers is one of the deepest in recent memory, but two of the top pass-catchers that were scheduled to hit the open market won't be doing so anymore.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears have franchise-tagged their star wideouts, Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson, respectively, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. By doing so, either will hit the open market when free agency begins on March 17.

For teams in need of an elite wideout -- the Washington Football Team included -- this is not great news.

Entering free agency, there were three wideouts considered in that elite tier, with Robinson and Godwin being two of them and Kenny Golladay being the other. If all three had hit the open market, just from a sheer numbers perspective, Washington would have had a better chance to land at least one of them.

With Golladay being the clear No. 1 pass-catcher in free agency, he has the ability to be a bit pickier on his next landing spot. Multiple teams will likely offer the Lions' star a lucrative deal, meaning cash might not be the deciding factor for the wide receiver when choosing his next team.

Washington has the fourth-most cap space in the NFL, meaning they could likely offer Golladay as good of an offer as anyone. But what Washington can't offer, compared to some other teams, is a stable quarterback situation.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

The Jets and Jaguars both have more cap space than Washington and more desirable quarterback situations, too. Jacksonville will almost certainly be trotting out Trevor Lawrence in Week 1, while the Jets will either have Sam Darnold or a rookie like Justin Fields or Zach Wilson quarterbacking them.

Playing with a rookie quarterback might not be ideal for someone who has spent the first four years of his career catching passes from Matt Stafford, but it might be a better option than anything Washington can currently offer. Until Washington figures out its QB situation, it'll be hard to attract top wide receivers, especially when other teams can match the cash the Burgundy and Gold can put out.

Story continues

Fit-wise, missing out on both Godwin and Robinson is tough for Washington, too.

Let's start with Godwin, who will be returning to the defending Super Bowl champions. Based on Godwin's versatility alone, the Buccaneers star arguably was the best fit of any of the wideouts expected to hit the open market.

Godwin is a do-it-all receiver who can play all over the field. In 2020, Godwin played 519 snaps lined up in the slot and 357 snaps on the outside for the Bucs, per Pro Football Focus. In 2019, Godwin's splits between snaps in the slot versus out wide was practically even.

The wideout's production over those two seasons? 151 receptions, 2,173 yards, and 16 touchdowns. Simply put, that's elite. It makes complete sense why the Buccaneers tagged Godwin. He's far too talented to let go.

Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner loves players who can lineup in multiple places on offense, which is exactly what Godwin can do. While Godwin might have been a dream fit in the nation's capital, Rivera and Turner must now look elsewhere.

Moving on to Robinson, who has been one of the best receivers in the NFL the past two seasons and simply hasn't gotten enough credit for his efforts.

The former Penn State star has turned in back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons despite inconsistent quarterback play and almost never drops a pass. Robinson has never played with a good signal-caller, either, making many who watch the NFL wonder just how good he can be.

Robinson's situation in Chicago is murky at best. The wideout wants a long-term deal, yet the two sides haven't had extension talks in months, Robinson said during an interview on Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman last week.

The Bears could always rescind the franchise tag (we saw the Panthers do so with Josh Norman in 2016). But for now, the wideout is stuck in the Windy City for the near future, meaning WR-needy teams like Washington must look elsewhere at the position when free agency begins next week.

The free agent class still has plenty of talented pass-catchers available. Names like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller V and Corey Davis all will likely be leaving their respective teams. Each could interest Washington, with Chris Simms even saying Smith-Schuster is the "right guy" for Ron Rivera's club to pair with McLaurin.

Yes, Robinson and Godwin are no longer available. But, Washington still has plenty of solid options to upgrade at the position come free agency, even if they aren't names that will 'wow' fans the way the two pass-catchers above would have.