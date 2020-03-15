The NFL will have labor peace for the next decade, but not everyone's thrilled with the results.

Having been a vocal critic of the agreement up to this point, it's unsurprising that Bears' star wide reciever Allen Robinson wasn't super thrilled with the new deal:

Trash, freaking trash — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

I wish I could really say how I honestly feel — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020

So weak fam, dudes wanna vote outta fear. It really show where dudes head at — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020

The new CBA will certainly create multiple ripple effects for the Bears, one of which may ironically be an extension for Robinson. However, many around the league concluded that this deal came at the detriment of players of Robinson's stature, so the discontent isn't entirely surprising.

Allen Robinson calls the NFL's new Collective Bargaining Agreement 'freaking trash' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago