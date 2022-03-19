What Allen Robinson brings to the Rams’ offense

The Los Angeles Rams added to their stacked receiver corps in free agency by signing veteran Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 contract with $30.7 million guaranteed. It’s a great signing for team and player, and Robinson — who has had ghastly quarterback luck going back to his time at Penn State — now has his best quarterback ever.

Coming into 2021, Robinson was coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with Mitch Trubisky, Chase Daniel, and Nick Foles as his quarterbacks. No offense to any of those fine gentlemen, but Stafford is several levels above in traits and production, and when you watch both Robinson and the Rams’ passing game as separate entities, it’s easy to see why this is a great fit.

The defending Super Bowl champs already have Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, the underrated Robert Woods, tight end Tyler Higbee, and a group of running backs who can grab the ball out of the backfield for easy gains. What they did not have — even with the addition of current free agent Odell Beckham Jr. in the second half of the season — was a receiver who brings Robinsons specific attributes to the roster.

Let’s go to the tape, and see why Allen Robinson can make Sean McVay’s offense even more explosive in 2022 and beyond.

Outside threat versus zone coverage

Robinson is not the fastest guy on the field, but his route running and vertical ability make him a serious outside threat. These two factors alone made him the number-one receiver on his last two teams.

Allen Robinson: 71 contested catches since 2018 Most among WRs 💪 pic.twitter.com/gQfLHrXcuf — PFF (@PFF) January 20, 2022

Out of college, Robinson jumped a 42” vert and it shows on film. In the clip below, Robinson is lined up at the bottom of your screen, against the Green Bay Packers. Robinson was able to get separation when meeting soft press, then get to the outside to grab a jump ball right on the sideline.

When teams are running zone against the rams, Robinson can line up alone opposite of trips and be a productive wide receiver against the two defensive backs on his side. Head coach, Sean McVay has been looking for an outside threat like Robinson who can get grab balls at their highest point when lined up on the outside.

In the clip below, the Rams had their slot running the corner route with Kupp underneath pulling in the attention of the defense. This forced the receiver on the outside to complete a contested jump ball.

Ben Skowronek was unable to come down with it. Robinson has experience making adjustments at the top of his routes with his previous quarterbacks. Now McVay can have confidence in his receivers to get production deep outside from Kupp.

Outside threat versus man coverage

Last year, Stafford had to rely on Kupp in order to move the ball down the field consistently. He was forcing balls into tight windows because the outside one-on-ones weren’t getting any separation downfield. Check out the receiver at the top of this clip. He doesn’t come close to winning this one-on-one on the outside.

This is where Robinson will help.

In the clip below, we see the same route against the same exact defensive back, but here, Robinson gets open. He is one step ahead of the cornerback.

Robinson was underutilized with the Bears. His route running alone allowed him to get open down the sideline, but there wasn’t a quarterback with a big, consistent arm to get the ball there.

Route-running all over the field

It’s no longer only Kupp putting defenses in blenders. Now the Rams have one of the best route runners in the game with Robinson.

In the clip above, Robinson is able to successfully run a double move on his defender getting wide open over the middle of the field. The stop-and-go is all it took to make Marshon Lattimore think he was going to the outside.

In the clip above, Robsinson uses his twitch during his stem to make his defender second guess his route. That little bit of separation is all Robinson needed to make the touchdown catch from Foles.

Robinson will finally have a quarterback that can possibly overthrow him. It’s something that he has been waiting for since he entered the league in 2014. Whether he’s is lined up in the slot, or on the outside, he can do the damage to get the separation he needs.

