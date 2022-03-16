Allen Robinson has become one of the hottest NFL free agents available

The NFL roster news is flying left and right these days with players announcing their plans to retire, play another year, or come out of retirement entirely! Free agency news and rumors are also difficult to keep up with at times, as is always the case this time of year. But one former Penn State player has become one of the most discussed free agents on the market, with wide receiver Allen Robinson appearing to have multiple teams showing interest in the veteran receiver.

Heading into free agency, Robinson was widely viewed among the top receiver options on the free-agent market. Green Bay’s Davante Adams and Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin (another former Penn State receiver, of course) were much higher on the list of top free agents offered by The Sporting News, with each landing in the top four (Adams was No. 1 overall). But each of those players received a franchise tag. Once Mike Williams re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on a three-year deal, Robinson suddenly became the best available wide receiver still to be signed in free agency.

The New England Patriots were previously reported to be a team doing a good amount of homework on Robinson, although the Patriots are doing their due diligence on a handful of potential receiver options.

The #Patriots have done what one source described to me as "excessive" work on a variety of vet WRs available either in free agency (yes, including Allen Robinson) and those who might be available via trade (Robby Anderson, as first reported by @GregABedard). (1/2) — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 9, 2022

And according to Chiefs Wire, the Kansas City Chiefs also have their eyes on Robinson. Reports also suggest Robinson is being pursued by the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions. So it feels safe to say Robinson has some options on the table to consider.

Robinson could be a good fit no matter where he goes. Despite coming off a down season in Chicago, Robinson is still just 28 years old and can be an immediate upgrade at the receiver position for any NFL team. The Lions would welcome Robinson back to his home in Michigan, but a chance to play in the Super Bowl would probably be far more likely with a team like the Chiefs or the Patriots.

The Browns are an intriguing team to watch here as there is reportedly some movement on a big quarterback change with the franchise. The Browns have been in the mix for Deshaun Watson, with Baker Mayfield seemingly putting the writing on the wall that he is on his way out of Cleveland. Adding Watson and Robinson in the same offseason would be quite a powerplay for the Browns.

We will be sure to keep a close eye on where Robinson is heading as the NFL free agency season continues to unwind.

