Allen Robinson was Bears’ highest-graded player on offense vs. Packers

Despite Bears fans and Chicago media members criticizing wide receiver Allen Robinson for his failed contested-catch attempt in the back of the end zone on the Bears’ first possession of the game in Sunday night’s matchup against the Packers, A-Rob was the pace case for the offense once again, according to Pro Football Focus.

Robinson finished the game with a 76.7 grade, tops among all Bears who played a majority of the snaps on offense.

A-Rob’s topped the 70.0 mark in five of his last six games, and his grade against the Packers was his best since Week 4 against the Colts.

Robinson finished Week 12 with eight catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns and was (once again) Trubisky’s preferred target throughout the game. Trubisky looked Robinson’s way 13 times Sunday night. Darnell Mooney was next on the targets list with nine.

It’s beginning to feel more likely that Robinson won’t be back with the Bears in 2021. His contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and with Chicago trending toward a massive rebuild in the offseason, he’s likely to look elsewhere for a Super Bowl run while cashing a WR1 paycheck.