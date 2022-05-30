Allen Robinson appreciates Sean McVay’s hard but detailed coaching style

Allen Robinson is on his third team in nine years in the NFL, so he’s been exposed to several different quarterbacks, coaches and schemes. Unfortunately, he’s mostly played on bad teams with poor quarterback play, leading to inconsistent numbers from himself personally.

His worst season came last year with the Bears when he caught just 38 passes for 410 yards and one touchdown in 12 games played, but there’s plenty of reason to believe he’ll bounce back in 2022 with the Rams.

In a more stable situation with Sean McVay as his coach and Matthew Stafford under center, Robinson should feel confident heading into this season. it’s still early in his tenure in L.A., but he’s already enjoyed his time with the Rams so far, appreciating their style of coaching.

“It’s been a great transition, honestly. Being able to join this culture and this team, being able to come out here and work every day,” Robinson said in an interview recently. “Coach McVay coaches us hard, detailed and I think that’s something for a vet guy that I can appreciate. It’s very detailed, specific coaching, it helps me learn, it allows me to ask questions and be able to learn things pretty quickly.”

Robinson won’t be the No. 1 receiver in Los Angeles like he previously was with the Jaguars and Bears, but that could be a good thing. It’ll take pressure off of him to be the go-to guy, with that title likely going to Cooper Kupp again in 2022.

The Rams’ scheme is much more receiver-friendly than Chicago’s, too, with McVay doing an excellent job of getting guys open with creative route combinations. Altogether, Robinson should be in for a big year with Los Angeles.