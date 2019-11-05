Allen Robinson among NFL leaders in target share

There haven't been many reasons to get excited about the Bears offense in 2019, but wide receiver Allen Robinson certainly has been one even if recency bias would suggest otherwise. Robinson is coming off his worst game of the season against the Eagles (one catch, six yards), including two missed opportunities to make big plays downfield.

Still, Robinson is the lifeblood of the Bears offense and leads the team in receptions (47), yards (532) and is tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions (3).

Beyond just the raw stats, the level of dependency Chicago has on Robinson in the passing game is among the highest in the league. He currently has the sixth-highest target share of all pass-catchers in the NFL this season, per ESPN's Field Yates.

This probably doesn't come as much of a surprise to Bears fans who've witnessed Trubisky duck-and-chuck passes in Robinson's direction rep after rep all season long. Some of the targets have been ill-advised, but when he's been in doubt, Trubisky's fired throws A-Rob's way.

Robinson's done well with his opportunities. He's Chicago's highest-graded player on offense with a 77.7 grade from Pro Football Focus. The next closest Bears starter is Cody Whitehair, who's 67.4 is more than 10 points behind A-Rob. It's a fair representation of where Robinson stands on this roster; without him, the offense would be an even greater disaster than it is right now.

Robinson is in the second year of a three-year, $42 million deal and will be a strong candidate for a long-term contract extension this offseason.

