Allen and Placheta set to miss remainder of season

Swansea City head coach Luke Williams says Joe Allen and Przemyslaw Placheta are unlikely to play again this season.

Midfielder Allen, 34, has been out with a toe injury since 1 April, while winger Placheta, 26, has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury at Sheffield Wednesday on 29 March.

Williams fears that like veteran defender Kyle Naughton, who has a hamstring injury, Allen and Placheta will not play an part in Swansea’s three remaining games in 2023-24.

“Joe is progressing well, no hiccups so far, but still has a way to go,” Williams said. “More than likely [his season is finished].

“Pzemy has some complications in terms of getting very accurate feedback from scans and ultrasounds. Most likely [it is the end of his season].”

Allen, Placheta and Naughton are among the Swansea players who, as things stand, are out of contract this summer, with talks over their futures ongoing.

There is some good news from the treatment room going into Saturday’s trip to Huddersfield Town, with centre-back Nathan Wood back in contention having missed wins over Stoke City and Rotherham United with a calf problem.