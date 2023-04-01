Allen named to Walter Camp preseason team

Braelon Allen was named as a Walter Camp Preseason 2nd Team All-American on Friday. The star running back is entering his third season with the Badgers and is expected to be one of the best at his position in the country.

Allen bust onto the scene during the 2021-2022 season, rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns. He followed that up with another strong season this past season, compiling 1,242 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground.

With Luke Fickell and Phil Longo now taking over at head coach and offensive coordinator respectively, the running game is expected to be opened up a little more in 2023. Allen faced a lot of stacked defensive fronts last season, something that could be fixed with the implementation of Longo’s “Air Raid” offense.

