Is Allen Lazard's healthy scratch a one-week deal, or longer?

During the offseason, the Jets made a major investment in receiver Allen Lazard. They're not happy with the return they're currently getting.

Lazard has 20 catches for 290 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. On Friday, the Jets made him a healthy scratch for the game against the Dolphins.

Lazard, we're told, is under the impression that it's a one-game thing. His impression possibly doesn't mesh with reality. Despite his ties to quarterback Aaron Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, the internal assessment of Lazard is far from flattering.

It's the first test of the Jets' willingness to let Rodgers get the gang back together, a process that could continue next year with receiver Davante Adams and, possibly, tackle David Bakhtiari. Rodgers has plenty of power, thanks to who he is and enhanced by his willingness to give up $33.8 million in guaranteed salary in 2023 and 2024.

Lazard will likely still be there, too. The Jets owe him $10 million fully-guaranteed next year. Besides, Rodgers will believe that Lazard's performance will improve once Rodgers is playing again.

With the Jets down 10-0 and looking sluggish on offense again, Rodgers likely won't be playing again until next year.