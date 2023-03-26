Allen Lazard tells TMZ Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett were key pieces to puzzle for joining Jets

The Jets made a pretty big splash in free agency, signing wide receiver Allen Lazard to a four-year worth $11 million per year. It seemed like there was a good chance Lazard was coming to New York regardless of the quarterback situation, but as he told TMZ Sports recently, two key pieces to the puzzle in terms of Lazard ultimately deciding to sign with the Jets were offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers.

Particularly Hackett, as Lazard also alluded to during his introductory press conference with the Jets. “He’s someone that I have worked with four out of the past five seasons I’ve been in the league,” said Lazard about Hackett, who first worked with Lazard in Jacksonville in 2018.

It also helped that his quarterback in Green Bay is very likely to join at some point as well. “Knowing that Aaron [Rodgers] was very highly interested to go to the Jets kind of gave me the peace of mind to be able to go there.”

Lazard has also said before that the Jets could have a high ceiling with Rodgers under center and that the Jets could be a Super Bowl contender once he joins the mix. You can tell deep down Lazard would love to be reunited with his old Packers buddy in New York. It’s only a matter of time.

