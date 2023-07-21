Allen Lazard and Aaron Rodgers were in regular contact about playing together on Jets

Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard confirmed that he and Aaron Rodgers strategized early in the offseason about playing together with the Jets, after they had been together the last five years in Green Bay.

Lazard told reporters at Jets training camp that after signing with the Jets, he briefly feared that Rodgers wouldn't be joining him as trade talks with the Packers dragged on. But Rodgers told him to relax and be confident that they'd both end up on the Jets.

“There was probably an eight-hour period of time where I was like, ‘What the fuck, bro?’ ” Lazard said. “And he was like, ‘It’s going to happen.’ I was like, ‘All right.’ We obviously had a very deep conversation and talked about the possibilities of where he would go, where I would go. Not to say that him going here was the only reason why I came here, or me coming here was the only reason why he didn’t want to retire or stay in Green Bay, per se, but I knew he was doing everything he could do. A lot of the hype around, ‘Why is it not happening?’ Well, he had no control. He would’ve done it way before then.”

Lazard said he and Rodgers were regularly working together over the offseason even during the time when Lazard had already signed with the Jets and Rodgers was technically still a Packer.

“At that time I was training with him out in California. I was seeing him at least two, three times a week, so maybe if I wasn’t there I would’ve been a little more worried,” Lazard said. “But I was pretty confident.”

Lazard sounds confident that the Jets are going to run what he called "the Aaron Rodgers offense" with a high degree of success.