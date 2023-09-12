Allen Lazard on QB Aaron Rodgers: 'We're going to rally behind him'
New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, "We're going to rally behind him."
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the current state of affairs for Jets players after the veteran quarterback suffered a shocking season-ending injury in Week 1.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
The Aaron Rodgers era in New York ended before it could really begin.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
The Jets now have worse odds to win the Super Bowl than the Vikings, Falcons and Seahawks.
Allen is still an elite QB who's unlikely to turn the ball over four times in a single game again all season. But as his head coach said, "It's hard to win in this league when you're playing two opponents."
Xavier Gipson ran back a 65-yard punt return to seal the overtime win for the Jets on Monday night.
Tom Brady is one of the only people on Earth who knows what Aaron Rodgers has been going through as he prepares to start for a new team after nearly two decades with the Packers
Neither Rodgers nor his Jets teammates are shying away from the huge expectations this season. Now it's time to turn the hype into reality.
At the start of the NFL season, we asked nine analysts to reveal their boldest fantasy football prediction for 2023.
Aaron Rodgers told Giants DE Jihad Ward, "I don't even know who you are, bro."
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
Davis played the past two seasons with the Jets after the previous four with the Titans.
Cook didn't come out and say he's a Jet because of Rodgers' presence. But he is the latest to join New York's increasingly loaded roster for a promising season.
In the second preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald digs into Jordan Love flashing his potential, Indianapolis needing to reconsider its options, and an emotional night that's almost impossible to manufacture.
Mentalist Oz Pearlman and Mecole Hardman predicted the exact same Super Bowl score, too.
Overreaction Monday was in full effect, but how much credence should we put in one week?
The Jets experienced a range of emotions on Monday night, which fantasy managers could relate to when an unexpected score altered outcomes.
In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football. Harmon and Andy Behrens then react to the People's Panic Meter mailbag and provide top waiver wire pickups for the week.