Allen Lazard proves to Packers he’s a playmaker

The Packers are rolling on offense, but perhaps the most encouraging sign is that they’re finding new ways to do it each week.

Sunday night, it was Allen Lazard‘s turn.

With wide receiver Davante Adams out with a hamstring injury, and the Saints keying on running back Aaron Jones, the lesser-known wideout from Iowa State came up with the big plays throughout the 37-30 win over the Saints.

Lazard had six catches for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown.

“Allen’s been just such a consistent performer for us,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s official website. “He’s earned everything that he’s gotten. I think he has got the respect of all his teammates. I can speak for the coaches, he’s got all our respect, and he has become a really, really consistent high-level player for our offense.”

After the game, Lazard was celebrating with his first game ball since the 2017 Liberty Bowl, when he starred at Iowa State. He went undrafted after that season, and the Packers signed him off the Jaguars practice squad late in 2018. He began to show signs last year (35 receptions for 477 yards and two touchdowns), but nothing like last night’s breakout game, which included receptions of 48 and 72 yards.

“I think we have the best deep ball thrower in the league, if not NFL history,” Lazard said of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “To be able to go out there and connect on those plays I think is huge. . . . Not only builds confidence for us, it takes away their confidence, their energy if they were to have any.

“To be able to connect on those deep passes, even for me I think I’m going to be able to get more respect in my vertical game considering that I’m slow.”

Perhaps, but he was quick to step up when the Packers needed him.

