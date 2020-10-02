Allen Lazard never looked better than he did last Sunday.

The amazing part is the Packers wideout had a career game while injured.

Via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s official website, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Lazard was injured during the win at New Orleans, and continued to play.

“It’s an unfortunate deal,” LaFleur said. “He’s as tough as they come. That’s what you love about the guy. He’s a gritty competitor. It’s unfortunate but it is what it is. It’s an opportunity for other guys to step up and make their mark.”

Lazard has already had surgery, and will be out indefinitely. He had six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Saints.

There’s a chance Davante Adams returns Monday against the Falcons, otherwise the Packers will be extremely thin at the position with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Darrius Shepherd, and Malik Taylor.

Allen Lazard played through core muscle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk