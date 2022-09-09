Allen Lazard became the de facto No. 1 receiver for the Packers after Davante Adams‘ departure this offseason, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be in the lineup against the Vikings this weekend.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said at his Friday press conference that Lazard has been listed as doubtful to play on Sunday. Lazard has been out of practice this week with an ankle injury he picked up when he got stepped on during a practice last week.

Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers, and Samori Toure are set to be the Packers receivers. Green Bay is also set to have tight end Robert Tonyan, who did not get an injury designation as he completes his comeback from a torn ACL.

Tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are both listed as questionable as they come back from knee injuries of their own.

Allen Lazard listed as doubtful for Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk