Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting a chance to work with the Packers’ new wide receivers at this week’s mandatory minicamp. but he won’t have a chance to get in any reps with one of the returning players at the position.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Tuesday that wide receiver Allen Lazard is not at the minicamp this week. While the work is mandatory, Lazard isn’t violating his contract by skipping the sessions.

Lazard was tendered as a restricted free agent this offseason, but he has not yet signed the tender so he is not required to attend this week’s minicamp. The deadline to sign an offer sheet with another team is gone, so Lazard will either have to sign the tender or sign a different deal with the Packers if they don’t trade him and he wants to play this year.

If Lazard signs the tender, he’ll play out the year with a salary of $3.986 million and be set for unrestricted free agency in 2023.

Allen Lazard hasn’t signed RFA tender, isn’t at Packers minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk