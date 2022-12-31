Allen Lazard on his fine for taunting: It’s very contradictory

Packers receiver Allen Lazard took out three Dolphins on a block during Sunday’s game, and then proceeded to celebrate by counting them. One . . . two . . . three.

Officials didn’t penalize him, but as PFT first reported Friday, the NFL fined him $10,609 for taunting.

Lazard initially was reluctant to discuss the fine with reporters.

“I’ll let you tell it,” Lazard said, via Bill Huber of SI.com.

Lazard’s highlight-reel play sprung Aaron Jones for an 18-yard gain. The team featured the block on two tweets, including one that included the pointing, though the NFL did not show it on its social media.

When Huber told Lazard the fine seemed “stupid,” Lazard said, “I think it doesn’t make sense to highlight a play and to use it on your social-media platforms to give it more attention but also to have a negative connotation. It’s very contradictory.”

That was the same feeling expressed by Vikings running back Alexander Mattison after his $6,503 fine for his touchdown celebration. His fake hamstring injury, followed by twerking, was shared by the NFL on its social media channels and its TV network.

Lazard confirmed he is appealing his fine.

