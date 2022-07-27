Allen Lazard enters 2022 as the Packers’ top wide receiver

More eyes than ever before are on Allen Lazard as he enters his fifth year as a member of the Green Bay Packers. Formerly signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, the importance of Lazard’s presence has never been higher. With Davante Adams now catching passes from Derek Carr, the expectation is for the former undrafted free agent to be Aaron Rodgers’ top guy heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Adams has been Rodgers’ favorite target for the last four seasons, and the two had quite the connection. Adams became a perennial Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, not to mention arguably the best wide receiver in the league. He left holding the Packers team record for catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in a season. Adams also ranks second in franchise history in receptions and receiving TDs and is fourth in receiving yards.

Had he remained a Packer, Adams would likely be Green Bay’s all-time leading receiver in every category imaginable. He would be a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and perhaps still is if he can continue to dominate with the Raiders. Meanwhile, Rodgers would have a much better chance of winning his third-straight MVP, and the Packers’ Super Bowl odds would be much higher.

Lazard is not a future Hall of Famer. He may even finish his career without a single Pro Bowl. However, Green Bay’s starting quarterback believes he is the guy to lead a receiver room filled with question marks.

“(I’m) excited about Allen Lazard,” Rodgers said in June. “He’s been our dirty work guy for most of his career here. Now he’s getting an opportunity to be a No. 1 receiver. So, I’m not worried at all about him stepping into that role.”

For most of his career, Lazard has been a lunch pail guy. His consistency and willingness to do things like run block or play special teams helped get him on the field early on. Now, Lazard is considered one of the best run-blocking receivers in the game and has seen his special teams snaps dwindle.

But the Packers need a guy who can catch passes and a lot of them. Nobody caught more passes than Adams over the last two seasons – 238 to be exact. Lazard only has 109 catches in his career.

Obviously, replacing Adams’ production is out of the question. But that isn’t the expectation for Lazard if he is to be the Packers’ No. 1 wide receiver.

Lazard already has the trust of Rodgers, which will only grow in importance as the year progresses. There is also the fact that Lazard has also seen steady improvement in his game since entering the NFL. In 2019, he finished as Green Bay’s second-leading receiver in his second season. The following year, Lazard appeared ready to take the next step. He stepped up big time when Adams was sidelined with a hamstring injury, exploding with a career game the following week against the New Orleans Saints as he hauled in six receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, he was placed on injured reserve for the next seven weeks after suffering a core muscle injury that required surgery.

Last season wasn’t a revelation, but it was still something to build on as he posted career-highs in every major category for a receiver. Lazard’s 40 receptions, 513 yards, and eight touchdowns were all second to Adams.

This season, Lazard has a chance to lead the Packers in those categories and take on the role of the top dog. Sure, he won’t be Adams, but the Packers aren’t asking him to be. They have a core of veterans consisting of Lazard, Randall Cobb, and a newly signed Sammy Watkins. Second-rounder Christian Watson headlines the three receivers Green Bay selected in this year’s draft. To the naked eye, it’s a group of misfits. To the Packers, it’s a group good enough to win a Super Bowl, and Lazard is the leader.