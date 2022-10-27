The Packers will be trying to end a losing streak in Buffalo on Sunday night and it doesn’t look like they’ll have to overcome any mistakes from wide receiver Allen Lazard during that bid.

Lazard is dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him off the practice field on both Wednesday and Thursday. Lazard told reporters at the team’s facility that he heard his shoulder “snap, crackle and pop” last weekend, but doesn’t think he’ll be out for a long period of time as a result of the injury.

He does expect to miss this weekend’s game, however, and that will be a blow to an offense that needs all the help it can get to find its way.

Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers, and Samori Toure are the other Packers wideouts.

Allen Lazard doesn’t think he’ll play this weekend originally appeared on Pro Football Talk