The Packers are leaving the door open for all of their injured players this weekend.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee), and left guard Jon Runyan (concussion) are all listed as questionable to face the Bears on Sunday night. Runyan was the only one of the three who played in the first game of the season.

All four players took part in practice on Friday.

Lazard missed the loss to the Vikings after being stepped on in practice. Bakhtiari and Jenkins are both coming back from torn ACLs, although Bakhtiari’s occurred at the end of the 2020 season and his return back to a consistent spot in the lineup has been hampered by a number of setbacks.

Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari questionable for Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk